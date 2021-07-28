More getting vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise in Lincoln, statewide

He started last year attending school remotely, but wound up back in person because he had a new teacher who was struggling to manage both remote and in-person learning, the mother said.

She said she and her son both were fearful he would contract COVID-19 and were not looking forward to starting in-person school again this year without the protection of a vaccine.

She said she consulted both her son's pediatrician and a specialist he sees, who both encouraged her "off the record" to get him the vaccine if she could.

"Since he was close in age and has good weight, they didn't see any difference between him and a 12-year-old," she said.

To actually get the vaccine, she took her son to a local pharmacy she had never used before and provided as little information as she could get away with.

"My son was worried I would be discovered before he could be fully vaccinated," she said.

"By getting the shot, he was able to play with friends and get back to normalcy without living in fear."