More getting vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise in Lincoln, statewide

The rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant strain appears to be spurring more people to get vaccinated.
About 1,900 people got their initial vaccination last week in Lancaster County, 800 more than two weeks earlier and the most since the week ending May 28. The overall number of doses given last week was around 2,900, the most in four weeks.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said her department has been seeing more children and their parents coming in to get their first vaccinations.
Lopez said the department also has focused on "active outreach" to make sure people come in to get their second shots, which also has helped to boost numbers.
Statewide, vaccination numbers are trending higher as well. Last week, vaccinations rose 20% from the previous week and 86% compared with two weeks prior.
Nebraska's share of fully vaccinated people -- 49.2% of all residents and 58.8% of those eligible for a vaccine -- is better than many of the states that are seeing the worst surge in cases. But it's still not high enough to prevent a rapid rise in cases here.
The state had 978 COVID-19 cases last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's double the number from just two weeks prior and triple the number from a month ago.
“From a risk-assessment perspective right now, I have serious concerns, particularly about that part of our population that has not been vaccinated,” Jeremy Eschliman, health director at the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department in central Nebraska, told The Associated Press.
In Lancaster County, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, with about 54% of the total population and nearly 68% of those 16 and older fully vaccinated, weekly cases have risen from 36 the week ending June 25 to 226 last week. And they are trending even higher this week.
Vaccination rates are lowest among younger age groups, which also tend to be the groups that are most likely to spread COVID-19.
Kids ages 12-15 have the lowest rate of vaccination, with about 39% fully vaccinated in Lancaster County. That is somewhat due to the fact that group has been eligible for the vaccine for the shortest time, and only one vaccine, Pfizer, is available to them. Only about 43% of the 16-24 age group is fully vaccinated, even though vaccines have been available to them for much longer.
Experts say those low vaccination rates could lead to problems as students return to schools and colleges over the next few weeks.
Dr. Bob Rauner, president of the Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln and chief medical officer of OneHealth Nebraska, said the low vaccination rates among younger people are worrisome "because the teen-to-40 demographic has been the main demographic that spreads COVID since the beginning of the pandemic."
Dr. Sian Jones-Jobst, a Lincoln pediatrician and president of Complete Children's Health, said outbreaks at child care centers and camps over the summer show that once school starts, "we're going to see more issues with kids who are infected with COVID-19 spreading it to each other."
While it's true that children are much less likely than adults to get extremely ill and require hospitalization, there are other concerns, Jones-Jobst said.
One of those is long-term complications of the disease, which include cardiac problems, cognitive issues and chronic fatigue, Jones-Jobst said.
Another is the prospect of missing school. Under current guidelines, unvaccinated children who are exposed to COVID-19 must stay home for anywhere from 10-14 days.
"The more kids we can get vaccinated, the safer our schools will be," she said.
Right now, however, more than half of school-age children don't even qualify to be vaccinated.
While Pfizer's vaccine is approved for use in children 12 and older, no current vaccines are available to kids under 12, which has led some parents to take desperate measures.
A Lincoln mom who describes herself as a local educator got her son vaccinated recently even though he's 11.
The woman, who agreed to speak to the Journal Star on the condition her name not be used, said her son has a chronic lung condition that puts him at high risk for complications if he were to contract COVID-19.
He started last year attending school remotely, but wound up back in person because he had a new teacher who was struggling to manage both remote and in-person learning, the mother said.
She said she and her son both were fearful he would contract COVID-19 and were not looking forward to starting in-person school again this year without the protection of a vaccine.
She said she consulted both her son's pediatrician and a specialist he sees, who both encouraged her "off the record" to get him the vaccine if she could.
"Since he was close in age and has good weight, they didn't see any difference between him and a 12-year-old," she said.
To actually get the vaccine, she took her son to a local pharmacy she had never used before and provided as little information as she could get away with.
"My son was worried I would be discovered before he could be fully vaccinated," she said.
"By getting the shot, he was able to play with friends and get back to normalcy without living in fear."
The good news on vaccines, at least in Lancaster County, is that older people, who are most vulnerable to being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19, have been vaccinated at high levels. More than 80% of all people 65 and older in Lancaster County are fully vaccinated, and more than 70% of those 40-64 are.
Those who remain unvaccinated remain at high risk of contracting the disease, however, and they are at a much higher risk of being hospitalized, even if they're younger.
"We are seeing people in their 20s, 30s and 40s who were healthy people prior to this who are seriously ill," said Cary Ward, chief medical officer for CHI Health.
Bryan Health has been averaging between 20 and 30 patients with active COVID-19 infections for at least a couple of weeks and recently had to reopen a COVID-19 ward.
Officials said Wednesday that nearly one of every four patients hospitalized for the disease at Bryan's two Lincoln campuses is under age 50, and all of those patients are unvaccinated.
While 78% of hospitalized patients are over 50, most of those patients have other health conditions that contributed to their hospitalization and nearly all of them -- 91% -- also are unvaccinated, Bryan officials said.
The few fully vaccinated patients Bryan has seen are less sick and spend less time in the hospital, they said.
Lincoln's two hospital systems, Bryan and CHI Health, currently have about 40 COVID-19 patients, and officials are worried that number will continue to increase.
"We shouldn't be in this situation," said John Woodrich, president and CEO of Bryan Medical Center. "People need to take accountability and get this vaccination."
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
