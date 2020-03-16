You are the owner of this article.
More COVID-19 departures from UNMC; hospital dedicates 24 more beds for treatment
More COVID-19 departures from UNMC; hospital dedicates 24 more beds for treatment

The building that houses the quarantine unit at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

An additional two dozen beds at the University of Nebraska Medical Center are ready in the event they are needed for patients suspected or confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

Nebraska Medicine said Monday 24 beds have been "dedicated and segmented" for COVID-19 patients needing hospital care.

The unit, like the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit and the National Quarantine Center, has a negative air pressure filtration system that allows patients to safely quarantine within.

Two patients being treated in the biocontainment unit -- a 36-year-old woman who remains in critical condition, and an evacuee from the Diamond Princess cruise ship injured in a fall at the hospital last week -- were moved to the new quarantine unit, Nebraska Medicine said.

Meanwhile, a third patient who had been in the biocontainment unit, a 16-year-old boy from Crofton who had visited the Nebraska girls' state basketball tournament in early March, was discharged Monday after testing negative on three tests for the virus.

The biocontainment center is being readied to handle a surge of new COVID-19 patients moving forward should the need arise, Nebraska Medicine said in its daily update.

Four other former passengers of the Diamond Princess left the National Quarantine Center over the weekend, leaving one patient in that unit, according to the hospital.

One person rescued from the cruise ship anchored off the coast of Japan in February remains at the Omaha hospital.

