Moderna, J&J booster shots available in Lincoln

Lancaster County residents who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines and are eligible for booster shots can start receiving them.

Hy-Vee, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS were among pharmacies that started offering booster shots of both vaccines in Lincoln on Friday. Anyone who received a Johnson & Johnson shot is eligible for a booster at least two months after the first shot. Those who received the Moderna shot are eligible for a booster if they are 65 and older, have a qualifying health condition or work in a high-risk occupation.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also announced Friday that it will hold Moderna booster dose clinics next week, although days, times and locations have not yet been set.

The department said it would contact those eligible for a booster to schedule an appointment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots Thursday. The move follows the approval last month of booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez on Tuesday said that about 7,100 people had received a Pfizer booster shot at one of the department's clinics. Hundreds more have likely gotten a shot at a local pharmacy.

