Meatpacking cases grow, including 47 at Smithfield in Crete

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of COVID-19 cases associated with meatpacking plants continues to rise.

Saline County now has 60 confirmed cases of the disease, 47 of which are directly linked to the Smithfield plant in Crete, according the Public Health Solutions Health District. There is at least one case in Lincoln that's also linked to the plant.

Less than a week ago, on Wednesday, there were 17 total cases in Saline County and nine linked to the plant.

That was before about 170 people were tested in Crete at clinics held by the Nebraska National Guard on Thursday and Bryan Health on Friday. The health district said many of those test results are still pending.

Bryan said Monday that 33 of the 78 people who went to its Friday mobile testing clinic in Crete tested positive for the disease, a 42% rate. It plans to do another testing clinic Tuesday in Crete from 3:30-6 p.m. at the city utility shop.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department reported that, as of Sunday, there were 58 cases linked to the Tyson plant in Madison, with dozens of test results still pending.