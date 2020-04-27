You are the owner of this article.
Meatpacking cases grow, including 47 at Smithfield in Crete
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing

Air and Army National Guard personnel wait to assess people with appointments for COVID-19 testing Thursday in Crete. After that testing event and another by Bryan Health on Friday in Crete, the number of cases linked to the Smithfield plant in Crete has grown from less than 10 to nearly 50.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The number of COVID-19 cases associated with meatpacking plants continues to rise.

Saline County now has 60 confirmed cases of the disease, 47 of which are directly linked to the Smithfield plant in Crete, according the Public Health Solutions Health District. There is at least one case in Lincoln that's also linked to the plant.

Less than a week ago, on Wednesday, there were 17 total cases in Saline County and nine linked to the plant.

That was before about 170 people were tested in Crete at clinics held by the Nebraska National Guard on Thursday and Bryan Health on Friday. The health district said many of those test results are still pending.

Bryan said Monday that 33 of the 78 people who went to its Friday mobile testing clinic in Crete tested positive for the disease, a 42% rate. It plans to do another testing clinic Tuesday in Crete from 3:30-6 p.m. at the city utility shop.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department reported that, as of Sunday, there were 58 cases linked to the Tyson plant in Madison, with dozens of test results still pending.

The East Central Health District said Monday morning that case numbers in its district more than doubled over the weekend after a mass testing event was held by the National Guard in Schuyler, which is home to a large meat plant, on Friday.

The district reported 36 new cases, to bring its total number to 67. Seventeen of those cases were in Colfax County, and 19 were in Platte County. The district also said in a news release that one additional case was identified in a person who lives in a county not in the district's jurisdiction.

The district also said a positive case was identified in a person with no symptoms of the disease.

Case numbers continue to rise in other counties with large meatpacking plants. Dakota County had 472 cases as of Sunday, Dawson County had 367 and Hall County had 876.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

