McCashland chosen for Nebraska’s Woman of the Year All Star campaign

The Nebraska Chapter of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) has announced that Courtney McCashland of Lincoln was chosen for LLS’s 2020 Woman of the Year All Star competition, a 10-week philanthropic competition for leaders in local communities across the U.S. to help make a significant impact on the fight against blood cancers.
The Man and Woman of the Year All Star campaign launched in 2014 as a fundraising competition among a select group of Man and Woman of the Year alumni. One former Man and Woman of the Year candidate is chosen to represent his/her local market as the All Star Alumni for that fiscal year. All Stars conduct their own campaign with their personal fundraising team. The male and female All Stars who raise the most funds during the campaign are named the National Man and Woman of the Year All Stars via a celebratory national webcast in July.
McCashland, co-founder and chief officer of science and strategy for AuctusIQ, is part of a group of influential, compassionate local and national community and business leaders who will compete for the National Woman of the Year All Star honor. McCashland was chosen to represent all of Nebraska.
McCashland will compete in honor of Nebraska’s local Boy and Girl of the Year, Connor and Claire, who are local blood cancer survivors representing the thousands of patients who have been helped by LLS support services and research.
McCashland first got involved with LLS in 2013 in honor of her son Noah, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) when he was 18 months old.
“LLS’s fundraising campaigns like Man and Woman of the Year are making a huge impact," said Jenna Sager, executive director of LLS’s Nebraska Chapter. "This past year marked a new era in the treatment of blood cancer. In all, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 18 therapies to treat patients with blood cancers."
But there’s more work to be done, Sager added. "Every three minutes, someone new will be diagnosed. Our Man and Woman of the Year candidates embody the idea that any individual can make a difference with hard work and dedication. Finding cures takes us all.”
Visit the Man and Woman of the Year website at mwoy.org to learn how you can become involved with LLS.