McCashland chosen for Nebraska’s Woman of the Year All Star campaign

The Nebraska Chapter of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) has announced that Courtney McCashland of Lincoln was chosen for LLS’s 2020 Woman of the Year All Star competition, a 10-week philanthropic competition for leaders in local communities across the U.S. to help make a significant impact on the fight against blood cancers.

The Man and Woman of the Year All Star campaign launched in 2014 as a fundraising competition among a select group of Man and Woman of the Year alumni. One former Man and Woman of the Year candidate is chosen to represent his/her local market as the All Star Alumni for that fiscal year. All Stars conduct their own campaign with their personal fundraising team. The male and female All Stars who raise the most funds during the campaign are named the National Man and Woman of the Year All Stars via a celebratory national webcast in July.

McCashland, co-founder and chief officer of science and strategy for AuctusIQ, is part of a group of influential, compassionate local and national community and business leaders who will compete for the National Woman of the Year All Star honor. McCashland was chosen to represent all of Nebraska.

