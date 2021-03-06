Mayor to host conversation about COVID-19 vaccines with Johns Hopkins professor

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and a Johns Hopkins professor will answer the public's questions about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines during a Facebook Live event Wednesday.

The live conversation will air 5:30-6:30 p.m. During the event, Gaylor Baird and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health professor Joshua Sharfstein will answer questions from a panel of community leaders and Facebook viewers.

People can watch the event on the mayor's Facebook page or through LNKTV, the city's information channel. LNKTV is streamed on the City of Lincoln's website, YouTube and it has a channel on Roku and Apple TV. Additionally, the conversation will be on Allo channels 2 and 3, Spectrum channels 1300 and 1301 and Kinetic channels 1005 and 1010.

In addition to his role as a professor, Sharfstein is the vice dean for Public Health Practice and Community Engagement and director of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative, an organization connected to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He previously served as a health commissioner of Baltimore and health secretary of Maryland.