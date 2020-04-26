You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mayor spotlights personal wellness, life advice alongside updates on pandemic response
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Mayor spotlights personal wellness, life advice alongside updates on pandemic response

Not every one of Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's daily press briefings on the local coronavirus response have come with news about city service changes or new policies to address the pandemic.

But the first-year mayor has seized the opportunity to regularly offer advice, suggestions and examples of kindness to her afternoon audience.

Thousands of people have tuned into the city's livestreamed 3:30 p.m. briefings, which local television outlets have also broadcast.

She's shared the podium with Lincoln City Council members offering tips on alternative, socially distanced park activities, guidance on deciding how to keep medical appointments and how to be safe and minimize coronavirus spread risks at the grocery store.

Churches exploring social distancing solutions as state moves toward relaxing restrictions

But often since she began her daily briefings, the mayor has focused on providing guidance for navigating the stress and family strain ramped up by a public health response requiring residents to minimize their interactions with others.

"This is a strange time for all of us," Gaylor Baird said last week. "But it can provide an opportunity to be creative and try something new."

Keeping a daily routine has proven important in her household, the mayor said.

The daily schedule hanging from the refrigerator has not only helped her children manage remote learning but also her husband, Scott, who is working from home, she said.

Lincoln mayor: 2 weeks of declining daily new cases will be key metric to relaxing restrictions

Consistent bed times, days structured around learning, free time, physical activities and healthy meals and snacks all help provide normalcy for children in an abnormal time, she said.

Parents could identify hands-on learning activities for their children such as puzzles or paintings or consider journaling with their child to express their thoughts about the pandemic, she said.

So far, she said remote learning has worked well.

Leirion Gaylor Baird

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird demonstrates putting on and wearing a face mask at one of her daily coronavirus briefings earlier this month.

"My kids are worried they're never going to get snow days in the future," the mayor joked.

Families should recognize how the pandemic has interrupted the traditional ways kids and adults alike socialize with friends and relatives, so together they could try and stay socially connected by writing cards and letters or chatting on the phone, she said.

Parents might seek to start a conversation with their children about how each feels during this crisis, the mayor said.

With quarantine keeping families cooped up longer than usual, they might establish a room in their home where family members can retreat when they're feeling stressed.

Fear and anxiety can overwhelm us, she said, so it's important to give partners and children grace when they're acting out. Pause before responding if a child or partner displays unsettling behavior.

Managing stress remains important for everyone, so don't neglect self-care, she said.

Thirty minutes of time spent outside should be a staple of the day, along with keeping hydrated, said the mayor, who tries to run each morning.

Finding ways to center yourself through yoga, meditation, prayer, painting, reading or taking a bath can help bring a calm following or before a day's turbulence, Gaylor Baird said.

Lincoln traffic last week 37% lower than average; county coronavirus cases at 97

"For me, one important way to find peace and stillness is to have my husband take my cellphone away from me at the end of the day so that I can wind down instead of get more wound up reading about the coronavirus," the mayor said.

Gaylor Baird invited acclaimed Lincoln author Mary Pipher, who's a clinical psychologist, to address stress management and wellness last week.

"Think through what you can do to build a happy day," Pipher said.

For example, her happy day includes laughter, pleasurable activities, relationships and "a chance to be useful," she said.

"When I am down, I think of someone who would like a call from me and I give them a buzz," Pipher said. "That perks us both up."

Positive physical contact such as hugs and back rubs with those people in our household can also bring healing, she said.

Anyone who needs help should ask for it, because not only does it help address the problem, it gives another person the chance to be useful, Pipher said.

She's also found that rating particularly stressful moments on a scale of one to 10, where one represents a broken fingernail and 10 represents death helps provide perspective, she said.

Leirion Gaylor Baird

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird demonstrates putting on and wearing a face mask at one of her daily coronavirus briefings earlier this month.

Lastly, Pipher said she looks for three things to enjoy and three things to be grateful for, which holds heightened importance as a survival skill when times get tougher.

Parents might want to spend extra time playing with their children, because doing so may not only strengthen their connection but prove cathartic for the adults, Gaylor Baird said.

Families together can manage stress by setting aside times free of social media and COVID-19 discussions or making time to focus on good news, the mayor said.

Seeking out social time in the community can help, with the emergence of virtual groups banding together home-schoolers, bakers, breadmakers and card players as examples of creative connections helping people manage the pandemic, she said.

Volunteering also helps residents find purpose and connection, she said, noting the city's pandemic response website, Lincoln.ne.gov/city/covid19, highlights ways to help.

She challenged people as Lancaster County's directed health measure's May 6 target date closes in to commit to one thing per day to cope with the virus.

"Even if we make 1% more effort in a couple of different areas in our lives, we can see great improvements in our outlook and own personal health," Gaylor Baird said.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Could Crete become next virus hot spot?
Health and Fitness
editor's pick alert top story

Could Crete become next virus hot spot?

  • Matt Olberding
  • Updated

The first confirmed case in Saline County popped up only eight days ago, and seven of them have come in just the past three days. Health officials are getting concerned.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News