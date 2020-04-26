Mayor spotlights personal wellness, life advice alongside updates on pandemic response

Managing stress remains important for everyone, so don't neglect self-care, she said.

Thirty minutes of time spent outside should be a staple of the day, along with keeping hydrated, said the mayor, who tries to run each morning.

Finding ways to center yourself through yoga, meditation, prayer, painting, reading or taking a bath can help bring a calm following or before a day's turbulence, Gaylor Baird said.

"For me, one important way to find peace and stillness is to have my husband take my cellphone away from me at the end of the day so that I can wind down instead of get more wound up reading about the coronavirus," the mayor said.

Gaylor Baird invited acclaimed Lincoln author Mary Pipher, who's a clinical psychologist, to address stress management and wellness last week.

"Think through what you can do to build a happy day," Pipher said.

For example, her happy day includes laughter, pleasurable activities, relationships and "a chance to be useful," she said.

"When I am down, I think of someone who would like a call from me and I give them a buzz," Pipher said. "That perks us both up."