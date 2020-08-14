Mayor sees evidence of mask mandate's effectiveness; 16 new cases

Ultimately, there comes a point when people are expected to do the right thing, she said.

Risk of contracting coronavirus in the county remains high, and Lopez's staff decided to keep the risk dial in the orange category for another week though the data has positioned it close to dropping into the moderate yellow category, she said.

The positivity rate, which denotes how prevalent positive cases of the disease are when compared to the number of tests being done, has leveled off since peaking in July, she said.

Despite overall increases in hospital stays for all patients, Lincoln hospitals continue to have the capacity to care for coronavirus patients, Lopez said.

But the declines also come as the total number of tests has fallen in recent weeks.

Lopez said she didn't know what exactly may be causing that decrease in testing, but she said it is possible increased mask wearing has reduced the need for some people who were around people infected with the virus to get tested.

Three of four tests in the county continue to come back within three days, but Lopez on Friday called out the testing delays for people who seek testing through CVS Pharmacy.