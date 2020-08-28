Mask mandate in Lincoln extended even as state plans to ease restrictions

A move to relax restrictions across Nebraska isn't guaranteed because of the unpredictable nature of the virus, Lopez said.

Local school superintendents support Lancaster County's decision to maintain current restrictions, she said.

Lancaster County added 73 new cases Friday, but no new deaths.

With 251 cases reported this week, its the fifth-highest weekly total of the pandemic with another day to go, according to the health department.

The increase in cases comes after more than two weeks of school and the return of students to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. But though students and staff represent a significant percentage of new cases, local contact tracers have not tied any cases directly to the classroom, Lopez said.

Rather, the surge in cases among residents age 11 to 29 largely stems from social gatherings outside of school, where some are less careful in social distancing and wearing masks, she said.

One of 3 new cases in Lancaster County this week have come in the 11-to-29 age group, she added.

Health department staff upgraded the community risk from moderate to high and moved the risk dial from yellow back to orange after one week at the lower status.