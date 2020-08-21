Marshall to present at caregiver education meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charliss Marshall, a nurse for 48 years, including the last 30 as a nursing home administrator, will present a webinar titled "What Do You Do When You Get the Call?" during the next Caregiver Education Group meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m.

Marshall currently works for John Brasch and SUREnursing. In her presentation, she will share what happens after you get "THE CALL," saying your loved one is being discharged from the hospital after lunch and cannot return home. Being prepared with the physical things makes coping with the emotional part easier.

These monthly caregiver education meetings were canceled for several months at Saint Paul United Methodist Church due to the coronavirus pandemic but resumed in June via Zoom.

Register for this Zoom meeting at go.unl.edu/caregivers-education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0