Mardi Gras Gala to feature Olympic gymnast Shannon Miller

The Heartland Cancer Foundation will host its seventh annual Mardi Gras Gala Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Lincoln Cornhusker Marriott Hotel.

The evening will begin with a happy hour at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m. and the program at 8 p.m., including a silent auction, entertainment and an illuminating program featuring keynote speaker Shannon Miller.

Miller is not only one of the most decorated gymnasts in American history with seven Olympic medals (two gold, two silver and three bronze), she is also a cancer survivor. As a successful business woman, cancer survivor, and loving wife and mother, Shannon will share her inspirational story on and off the gymnastics floor.

The Heartland Cancer Foundation’s mission is to provide practical and immediate financial assistance to eligible cancer patients in our community so they can focus on what matters most: healing. The Mardi Gras Gala is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser and raises critical funds to support cancer patients in Nebraska.

For more information and tickets, visit bit.ly/hcfmardigras2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0