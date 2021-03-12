March is American Red Cross Month, when the Red Cross honors the more than 300,000 people who volunteer to make its lifesaving mission possible.

For nearly 80 years, U.S. presidents have proclaimed March as Red Cross Month to recognize people giving back through the organization’s lifesaving mission — which is powered by more than 90% volunteers.

Committed to helping all those in need, Red Cross volunteers provide emergency support such as disaster relief, lifesaving blood, critical services for military families and veterans, lifesaving skills like CPR and international aid.

This year, the Red Cross salutes all the heroes who make a difference in their communities by:

• Donating blood or platelets;

• Volunteering to help people impacted by a disaster;

• Taking a first-aid or CPR class to help in an emergency;

• Providing comfort to a member of the military, a veteran or their family.

What does the Red Cross do?

• Responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country, providing hope and comfort to people in need.