 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man in his 90s dies after contracting COVID-19; county reports 26 new cases
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Man in his 90s dies after contracting COVID-19; county reports 26 new cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man in his 90s who was hospitalized is the latest person to die from the coronavirus in Lancaster County. 

There have now been 230 deaths in the county linked to COVID-19.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county's cumulative total to 30,176.

For the week ending Friday, there were 345 cases reported, which is down from 360 the prior week.

So far, 133,490 county residents have received the first dose of a vaccine, and 84,329 people have received either the second dose of a vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot. 

LLCHD will vaccinate residents as young as 20 years old at clinics this week. 

The health department will distribute first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Center for People in Need on Monday and at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday and Friday. People are also eligible to receive a second dose of the vaccine during the clinic on Thursday.

Additionally, two first-dose drive-through clinics will occur on Wednesday and Saturday at the Lincoln Test Nebraska site at 6100 O St. 

To register for a clinic, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call (402) 441-8006 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Statewide, there have been 214,207 cases and 2,220 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

If you need a COVID-19 test, here's where to turn in Lincoln
VA opens vaccine clinics specifically for veterans, spouses and caregivers
Lancaster County allowing younger people to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations
Adverse vaccine event reported in Douglas County
Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020

Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News