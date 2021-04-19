Man in his 60s dies of COVID-19 as Lancaster County reports 51 new cases

A man has died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The man in his 60s, who was hospitalized, is the 232nd person in Lancaster County to die from complications of the coronavirus.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also reported 51 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total of cases in the county to 30,493, 31 of which are of variants. Three cases of the U.K. variant were verified Monday.

According to the health department, 105,487 people in Lancaster County have been fully vaccinated. Nearly 50,000 more have received at least one shot.

More than 600 doses of a vaccine were distributed at a drive-thru clinic at Gateway Mall on Saturday. The mall will host another drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store this Wednesday, and first and second doses will be distributed this Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Residents who are 16 or older can register for a vaccine this week by going to COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling (402) 441-8006 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

