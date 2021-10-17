Making Strides event celebrates survivors, funds breast cancer research

“I saw there was a need in Lincoln for the same type of program, really to help these women,” Jendro said. “So I think Lincoln has just seen they need to have better care options and treatment plans, and really just take the best care of these ladies.”

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American AFAB individuals, excluding skin cancer, and one in eight AFAB people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. This is why Jendro says early detection and treatment is key, and she encourages AFAB people to start conducting monthly self-examinations starting at age 20, and mammograms at around 40.

Jendro knew from a young age that she wanted to enter the medical field, and now that she works with breast cancer patients, she said she loves being able to be there for them. Jendro also said that her family loves Lincoln so far, especially the zoo, and she’s excited to continue working with patients here and developing comprehensive breast care locally.

“I just have a passion for these women and what they have to go through,” she said. “I want to walk with my patients and help them through their journey, and know that they are not alone.”

