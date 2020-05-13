Majority of COVID-19 cases found disproportionately in Lancaster County's Asian, Hispanic communities

In Omaha, health officials have found that 4 of every 10 coronavirus cases are linked to the city's Hispanic community, with many concentrated in the South Omaha immigrant community, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

Lancaster County's highest affected population is Asian residents, who alone accounted for one-third of cases, according to the health department, though they comprise about 4% of the county population.

Lancaster County's Hispanic population makes up just over 7% of the county's population, but they have comprised nearly 24% of positive cases in the county.

Bryan Health has tested more than just Lancaster County residents through its emergency department, walk-in clinic, drive-thru testing site or mobile testing unit.

Of its 733 positive tests, 66% were in non-white individuals, even though 70% of the people who have been tested so far are white.

In Lancaster County, about 81% of the population is white.

Asians and Hispanics had the highest rate of positive tests, at 31% of those tested by Bryan. Fifteen percent of African-Americans tested returned positive results, while only 6% of whites did. The remainder of the positive tests were registered in the "other" category.