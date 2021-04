LPS to have 'first come, first serve' rule for graduations, 75% capacity

Guests at Lincoln Public Schools' graduations ceremonies will no longer need to reserve a ticket to attend graduation.

The school district worked with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Pinnacle Bank Arena and determined the arena can be filled to 75% capacity for the ceremonies.

People who arrive after the capacity is reached may not be seated. Additionally, all guests must wear masks and practice social distancing.

The Health Department reported 31 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the county total to 30,946. The number of deaths in the county remains at 232.

As of Friday, 27 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County, including two who are on ventilators.

According to the Health Department, 162,708 county residents have received at least one dose of their vaccine, and 114,629 have received either a second dose or the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Residents can schedule an appointment to be vaccinated at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling (402) 441-8006 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.