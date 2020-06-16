LPS planning for 'full school' beginning Aug. 12, but will adjust based on virus spread

On Tuesday, the risk dial rests in the yellow category, indicating a "moderate" risk of COVID-19 spread.

Standish said LPS aims to have "100% of students" in school for a full school day if the risk dial is in the green, yellow or orange ranges, with some adjustments based on public health guidelines at each level.

If the dial is in the green, Standish said LPS will be operating "nearest to normal."

If the dial is in the yellow category, Standish said students will be required to wear face coverings to limit the spread of the coronavirus, and remote learning will be provided for families who choose to keep students at home.

In the orange, or high risk, range, elementary and middle school students will remain in class, but LPS may alter schedules to reduce the density of students in its high schools, which operate at 110% of design capacity, Standish said.

If the dial is in the red portion of the gauge, the school district will once again move to remote learning.

In case that happens, teachers and administrators have been working to improve remote learning capabilities, incorporating more live and virtual class sessions, during the summer break, she added.

"We know this is going to take an entire community working together to stop the spread so we can have students in school," Standish said.

