Lopez discusses coronavirus surge

As the surge in coronavirus cases across the country increases to record levels, so does the level of infection in Nebraska. And, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez shares the fears of health community directors across the country on how to handle and control the pandemic besieging the nation.

“Our biggest surge is here now, and our concern is hospital capacity,” said Lopez, in her debut visit Monday (Nov. 9) as guest speaker at the Executive Club’s weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Nebraska Club.

“We’ve been looking at it since December of last year, and by April of this year we saw our first surge," Lopez continued. "But yesterday we saw our most severe situation as cases in Lincoln rose to 374. So far today, we have 102 cases, and I’d never thought I’d be relieved at a number like that.”

The rate of infection across Nebraska has reached its sixth straight week of record new COVID-19 cases. Over the past weekend, the state had more than 11,000 new cases over a seven-day span, which almost doubled the previous week’s new caseload of 5,800 infections.