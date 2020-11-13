Lopez discusses coronavirus surge

As the surge in coronavirus cases across the country increases to record levels, so does the level of infection in Nebraska. And, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez shares the fears of health community directors across the country on how to handle and control the pandemic besieging the nation.
“Our biggest surge is here now, and our concern is hospital capacity,” said Lopez, in her debut visit Monday (Nov. 9) as guest speaker at the Executive Club’s weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Nebraska Club.
“We’ve been looking at it since December of last year, and by April of this year we saw our first surge," Lopez continued. "But yesterday we saw our most severe situation as cases in Lincoln rose to 374. So far today, we have 102 cases, and I’d never thought I’d be relieved at a number like that.”
The rate of infection across Nebraska has reached its sixth straight week of record new COVID-19 cases. Over the past weekend, the state had more than 11,000 new cases over a seven-day span, which almost doubled the previous week’s new caseload of 5,800 infections.
And Nebraska is not alone. Nationwide this week, cases have soared to over 130,000 new ones per day, with health experts speculating the numbers are on their way to over 200,000 new cases per day in the next few weeks.
“Our seven-day rolling average shows we’re really seeing the cases rising, almost doubling at times,” Lopez said about the Lincoln and Lancaster County area. “The increase in cases means an increase of hospitalizations. We had 118 people in hospitals on Sunday, and we can’t keep maintaining that number of beds.”
As the pandemic impacts the city, the state and the nation’s reality, so does it affect health care workers. It became real for Lopez not only with her responsibilities as health director, but also as a COVID-positive patient two months ago.
“When I came down with the virus, I had to isolate in my basement,” Lopez reflected. “I was terrified, being a nurse and seeing what could happen. Let’s just say, I’m really grateful to be standing here today.”
Lopez is a big believer in the protection of a mask for both the wearer and the person on the other side. She also preaches maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others and regularly washing your hands.
“Once we implemented a mask mandate, it brought our cases down,” Lopez said. “And then, the college students came back.”
Regarding successes in the community in the fight against COVID-19, Lopez credits the citywide cooperation of the Unified Command Structure, which she says consists of the hospitals and medical community, the police and fire departments, the county attorney, emergency management, the city’s transportation and utilities departments, Lincoln Electric Company and the traffic division.
“We are able to monitor the high traffic areas of the city and gain a sense of what’s happening in the community,” Lopez said. “We had daily calls with Lincoln Public Schools for a while, but now it’s been moved to a weekly call.”
She said the community has learned a lot about how to deal with the virus and feel well prepared.
“We need to remember that this will be short-term, and we can get through this and move the right way,” she said.
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Allo Communications.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.