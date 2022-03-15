Local COVID-19 situation continues to improve, but risk dial stays in low-yellow

Lancaster County is continuing to see a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 108 cases for the week ending Saturday, a more than 30% decline from the previous week and the lowest weekly total since July of last year.

Weekly cases have now declined nearly 98% since the omicron peak of 4,961 cases the week ending Jan. 14.

Hospital numbers also have continued to decline, with the seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 patients at 33. On Tuesday, there were 29 patients in local hospitals, 17 of whom are Lancaster County residents. Only one person is on a ventilator.

Perhaps the biggest improvement has been in deaths. There were 39 COVID-19 deaths in January and 32 in February. But so far in March, there have been just three.

Those local numbers all are in line with statewide numbers. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nebraska had 650 total cases last week, and its case rate was the second-lowest in the nation, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

An average of 180 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID-19 last week, down 28% from the previous week. The 145 people hospitalized as of Monday night is the lowest number since late July.

The state reported 13 deaths last week, down from 57 the previous week.

Despite the improving numbers, the local health department announced Tuesday that its COVID-19 risk dial for Lancaster County is staying in the low-yellow range. That ends a streak of four straight weeks where the dial declined.

However, conditions show improvements, at least in the short term.

Scott Holmes, manager of the Health Department's environmental public health division, said local wastewater monitoring continues to show declining virus particles.

Holmes said wastewater samples in Lincoln are collected once a week on Tuesdays, and the samples are then sent off to a lab in Massachusetts for analysis. Virus RNA copies per milliliter of wastewater dropped to 109 last week from 158 the week before.

Nationally, the CDC reported that as of last week, 38% of cities showed an increase of COVID-19 viral RNA in their wastewater samples, including 15% that saw virus particles increase by 1,000% or more.

Spiking COVID-19 virus particles in wastewater have often preceded an uptick in cases.

The local health department has been collecting wastewater samples for months, Holmes said, and virus particles have closely tracked with case numbers, generally going up before case numbers go up and coming down before case numbers decline.

