Local COVID-19 risk dial improves as Lincoln officials eye back-to-school numbers

Nebraska appears to be part of ground zero for the latest COVID-19 variant, but officials say it's not something to be alarmed about.

An omicron variant called BA4.6 has been showing up for weeks now in genetic sequencing and as of last week made up about 6.3% of cases nationwide, up from 5.6% the previous week, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, in CDC's Region 7, which covers Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, the variant makes up nearly 16% of cases, almost twice the rate of any other region.

Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security, said he's "not overwhelmingly concerned" about the new variant.

"We're going to continue to see multiple variants circulating," Lawler said. "I think that's what we're seeing here."

Lawler said he has no explanation for why BA4.6 is more prevalent in the Midwest, when most new variants have shown up first on the coasts after migrating from other countries.

But BA4.6 is not growing as fast as variants that have gone on to lead to huge spikes in COVID-19 cases. In the three months since it first showed up in genetic sequencing, it has grown to comprise only 6.3% of cases nationwide. By contrast, BA.5 became the dominant variant in the U.S. less than three months after it was first detected.

That variant continues to be the one driving most cases in the U.S., and in Nebraska. According to the CDC, BA.5 was responsible for 89% of all cases in the U.S. as of last week. In Nebraska, the variant accounted for 71% of cases as of Aug. 6, the most recent data available.

Despite the continued spread of omicron variants in Nebraska, COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline.

There were 2,680 total cases in the state last week, according to the CDC, down 8.5% from the previous week and down more than one-third from three weeks ago. In Lancaster County, there were 440 cases last week, 20 fewer than the previous week. Case numbers have now declined six weeks in a row.

The decline in cases prompted the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to move its COVID-19 risk dial from orange (high) to yellow (moderate).

"The dial position is reflective of our current local situation with the improvements we’ve seen over the last few weeks," said Health Director Pat Lopez. "With schools back in session, we could see that change in the future. We’ll continue to actively monitor the data and make adjustments as needed.”

It's unclear, however, how many cases are going unreported. For example, Lincoln Public Schools reported 216 cases among students and staff last week, which would account for nearly half of all cases reported in the county. But LPS counts self-reported cases from home COVID-19 tests, while the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department does not.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln reported 31 cases last week, but it didn't start classes until Monday, so many students were not yet on campus.

Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, chief of infectious disease at CHI Health and Creighton University, said the best way to protect kids is to make sure they’re vaccinated and boosted when eligible.

Dr. David Quimby, an infectious diseases physician with CHI Health, said parents should keep kids home if they’re sick, even if symptoms are mild, and test them. If the first at-home test is negative but the children still have symptoms, they should be tested again 24 hours later.

The CDC’s new guidelines, however, allow people who have been exposed to the virus to mask for 10 days and test at day 5 rather than automatically quarantining.

Vivekanandan urged parents to make sure kids also are up to date on other vaccines. That includes getting influenza shots this fall and making sure polio vaccinations are complete, given a case in New York.

Pfizer has submitted a new COVID-19 shot that also targets the BA.5 subvariant to the Food and Drug Administration. The shots may be available “in a few short weeks” to anyone over age 12, Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, told NBC News.

In Lancaster County, only about 39% of elementary-age kids are fully vaccinated, although about 70% of kids ages 12-15 are. Among older kids and young adults up to age 24, however, only slightly more than half are fully vaccinated.

Young, healthy people remain unlikely to encounter serious illness from a COVID-19 infection, especially if they are vaccinated. That's not the case, however, for older people and those with chronic health conditions.

Hospitalizations have not declined nearly as much as cases have. A daily average of 196 Nebraskans were hospitalized last week, down only slightly from 199 the previous week.

In Lancaster County, hospitalizations have remained relatively steady over the past couple of weeks, with the daily average hovering in the 40s. As of Tuesday, it was 44, up from 41 a week ago.

Bryan Health's dashboard showed that of the 19 COVID-19 patients hospitalized there Monday, 17 were 50 or older and 14 were 65 or older. Both of the patients under 50 were unvaccinated, while 12 of the 17 patients 50 and older were either partially or fully vaccinated.

While the greater availability of treatments and the reduced severity of recent variants has reduced the most serious outcomes of the disease, there has been an uptick in deaths recently. Nebraska has reported 82 deaths in the past four weeks.

Lancaster County has reported seven deaths since the start of July, as many as in the previous four months combined.

The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.