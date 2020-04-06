Local COVID-19 count jumps to 31

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lancaster County's confirmed number of COVID-19 cases jumped Monday by the most in a single day.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 13 new cases Monday, with the patients ranging in age from 29-71. It said it is still investigating the new cases and did not provide any other information.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' online COVID-19 case tracker reported 14 new cases in Lancaster County. Interim Health Director Pat Lopez said one of the cases the state reported as being in Lancaster County was actually in another county.

Officials have warned that as more tests were done, the number of positive cases was likely to rise.

Bryan Health on Monday morning said it now has registered 24 positive cases, up from only nine on Friday, although at least one of those positive cases involved a resident from another county.

The hospital system based in Lincoln got more than 100 results back over the weekend. It alone has now done 857 tests, with 674 negative results and 159 still pending.