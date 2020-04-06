You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Local COVID-19 count jumps to 31
View Comments
editor's pick alert featured

Local COVID-19 count jumps to 31

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Lancaster County's confirmed number of COVID-19 cases jumped Monday by the most in a single day.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 13 new cases Monday, with the patients ranging in age from 29-71. It said it is still investigating the new cases and did not provide any other information.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' online COVID-19 case tracker reported 14 new cases in Lancaster County. Interim Health Director Pat Lopez said one of the cases the state reported as being in Lancaster County was actually in another county.

Officials have warned that as more tests were done, the number of positive cases was likely to rise.

Bryan Health on Monday morning said it now has registered 24 positive cases, up from only nine on Friday, although at least one of those positive cases involved a resident from another county.

The hospital system based in Lincoln got more than 100 results back over the weekend. It alone has now done 857 tests, with 674 negative results and 159 still pending.

The local Health Department said there have now been been 1,030 negative test results in Lancaster County with 20 still pending. The Health Department's numbers do not include Bryan's pending tests or any others that are pending with commercial labs.

So far, it appears Lincoln has few patients who are seriously ill. Bryan said it has three patients in its hospitals with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, one of whom is on a ventilator. It has 10 patients in the hospital still awaiting a COVID-19 test result.

Statewide, there were 409 cases as of noon Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, with the number of new cases matching the previous single-day mark. Lancaster County now has the third-most cases, behind Hall County and Douglas County.

Eight Nebraskans have died from the disease.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News