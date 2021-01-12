Local coronavirus restrictions extended two weeks as Lancaster County risk dial remains in red

Current Lancaster County pandemic restrictions will remain in place for at least two more weeks, as key coronavirus indicators continue to concern the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Director Pat Lopez and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced the extension Tuesday, noting that the local COVID-19 risk dial remained in the red, or serious, zone.

Last month, before the Christmas holidays, the county relaxed restrictions on bars that had limited alcohol service. Those restrictions that remain, including an 11 p.m. closing time for in-house service at bars and restaurants, will now extend to Jan. 29.

However, Health Department staff fear that the reversing trends that allowed for easing of restrictions last month may be heading in a concerning direction again, the mayor said.

"Because we know that COVID blips can turn into COVID surges, like we are seeing in other parts of the country, I want to remind everyone how important it is to stay strong, stay smart and to stay safe," Gaylor Baird said.

The county's infection rate remains high, measuring nearly 28% this week, while the number of new cases, the rolling seven-day average in new cases and daily hospitalizations remain high and are trending up, Lopez said.