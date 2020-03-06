Lions Club to host hearing event March 14

Lincoln 21st Century Lions Club will host a World Hearing Event at Bud's Thrift Shoppe, 2226 O St., on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
A representative from the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will provide updates on the latest equipment for the deaf and hard of hearing, as well as answer any questions you may have.
The Lions Club will take donations of used hearing aids and used eyeglasses during the event.
Questions? Contact Connie at 402-429-3655.