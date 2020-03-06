Lions Club to host hearing event March 14
View Comments

Lions Club to host hearing event March 14

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln 21st Century Lions Club will host a World Hearing Event at Bud's Thrift Shoppe, 2226 O St., on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

A representative from the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will provide updates on the latest equipment for the deaf and hard of hearing, as well as answer any questions you may have.

The Lions Club will take donations of used hearing aids and used eyeglasses during the event.

Questions? Contact Connie at 402-429-3655.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News