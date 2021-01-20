Lincoln's vaccine signup website has rough start

The city's new COVID-19 vaccine registration website, which went live Wednesday morning, got off to a rough start.

People who tried to use the site reported encountering errors and not being able to submit their information to register.

The city put out a note on Twitter about a half hour after the website went live at 8 a.m. acknowledging that it was encountering problems.

"Due to the high volume of traffic, the online @LNKHealth vaccine registration form and the City of Lincoln website are experiencing technical difficulties," the tweet said. "Pages may take longer than normal to load, so please be patient and try again later if you are unable to get through."

In a second tweet, the city said people unable to register on the website can register via phone at 402-441-8006.

Vaccine doses remain in short supply, but Lincoln residents can sign up beginning Wednesday Lancaster County still needs about 6,000 vaccine doses to complete the initial priority group and is scheduled to get another 3,900 next week, officials said. So it could be February before Phase 1B vaccinations begin.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez announced plans for the website on Tuesday, during the mayor's weekly coronavirus news conference.

Lopez said the site allows people to register with their name and other personal information, which the city will then use to contact them and schedule a vaccine appointment when vaccine is available.