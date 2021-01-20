Lincoln's vaccine signup website has rough start

The city's new COVID-19 vaccine registration website, which went live Wednesday morning, got off to a rough start.
People who tried to use the site reported encountering errors and not being able to submit their information to register.
The city put out a note on Twitter about a half hour after the website went live at 8 a.m. acknowledging that it was encountering problems.
"Due to the high volume of traffic, the online @LNKHealth vaccine registration form and the City of Lincoln website are experiencing technical difficulties," the tweet said. "Pages may take longer than normal to load, so please be patient and try again later if you are unable to get through."
In a second tweet, the city said people unable to register on the website can register via phone at 402-441-8006.
Lancaster County still needs about 6,000 vaccine doses to complete the initial priority group and is scheduled to get another 3,900 next week, officials said. So it could be February before Phase 1B vaccinations begin.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez announced plans for the website on Tuesday, during the mayor's weekly coronavirus news conference.
Lopez said the site allows people to register with their name and other personal information, which the city will then use to contact them and schedule a vaccine appointment when vaccine is available.
Currently Lincoln is still in Phase 1A of the state's vaccination program, which only includes health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities, but it hopes to move to Phase 1B by the end of the month.
Omaha, which also debuted a new vaccine registration website this week, did a soft launch over the weekend first, during which nearly 1,900 people signed up.
Also on Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services said it took its COVID-19 dashboard offline "for maintenance and a system update."
"The data team is working to resolve issues and expects the site will be unavailable until later in the week," the department said in a news release.
It said it will continue to collect data and provide a daily update of positive cases, hospital capacity and hospitalizations, deaths and other data that's available.
The department said the vaccine portion of the dashboard is not affected and will remain operational.
