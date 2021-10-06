Lincoln youth sports group launches site for coaches, parents on injury prevention

Ronshaugen said they’d seen an uptick in the number of such injuries and wanted to offer guidance on what injuries require rest, and which ones need to be seen by a doctor.

“Some coaches are really on top of things and recognize injuries early, and others may be amazing coaches, but they don't know what they don’t know.”

The three injuries the group focuses on are the ones that are easy to prevent and, if caught early, prevent more severe, longer-term issues. Identifying such problems early allows children to heal faster -- and get back in the game.

Youth sports leaders will encourage their coaches to complete the course -- and get the accompanying certificate.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said the site is also a good resource for parents to recognize problems and to better support coaches when they advise certain actions be taken.

Having this comprehensive a program is unusual, Ronshaugen said, and the task force presented their work to the national Safe Kids coalition. The concept of helping train youth coaches isn’t new, she said, but this is delivered in a more accessible and streamlined form.

