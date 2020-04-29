You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln will extend health restrictions another five days, until May 11
View Comments
breaking top story

Lincoln will extend health restrictions another five days, until May 11

Governor Coronavirus Updates

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during his daily coronavirus news conference earlier this month at the state Capitol. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Directed health restrictions in Lincoln will stretch five days, until May 11, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday.

After May 11, Lincoln will have loosened restrictions, similar to those set for implementation in the Omaha metro area and 58 other counties on Monday. Previously, those restrictions were to be lifted in Lincoln on May 6.

The looser restrictions include the reopening of barbershops and salons -- provided staff and patrons use masks -- and allowing restaurants to serve dine-in customers at 50% of capacity.

Places of worship can resume in-person services statewide after Monday. Lincoln's two major hospital systems -- Bryan Health and CHI Health -- are also planning to resume elective surgeries on Monday under rules previously set out by Ricketts.

The state's directed health measures have included an enforceable 10-person limit on public gatherings and a requirement that restaurants and bars close their dining areas and conduct only takeout, delivery and curbside business.

Ricketts' announcement comes a week before the restrictions on public gatherings in Lancaster County were set to end.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird at her daily news briefings on the local response to the pandemic had not given a time frame for when she wanted to announce the loosening of the county's directed health measures.

She and interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez have said they continue to monitor the rate of new cases and had hoped to see two weeks of declining daily new cases before easing restrictions.I 

Lincoln hospital officials said Wednesday they believe the viral disease has begun to surge locally. 

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials on Tuesday said they  believe the county has enough capacity to weather a surge in cases and can tap into a network of 7,000 medical professionals here if a wave of hospitalizations were to strain the hospitals. 

Gaylor Baird will speak about the local response to the pandemic at her daily briefing at 3:30 p.m.

Last week, the governor announced relaxed restrictions for areas including Omaha. He said those moves were made after consulting with experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. 

Restaurants in Omaha and in 59 of the state's 93 counties can resume inside service beginning Monday but will need to limit the number of diners to 50% of normal capacity.

Diners will need to maintain 6 feet of separation between different parties, and no more than six people will be allowed to eat in a group.

Barbershops, beauty and nail salons and tattoo parlors will be allowed to reopen in those communities, with a requirement that both workers and patrons wear protective face masks.

Statewide, houses of worships can resume on-site worship services after Monday, with social distancing rules in place under the governor's directive.

Places that remain closed are schools, bars, movie theaters and nursing homes to visitors. Public gatherings can't have more than 10 people.

This is a developing story. Return to Journalstar.com for updates.

Bryan officials: Lincoln may be starting to see COVID-19 surge
Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County
City Hall: Pandemic hasn't sent waves of evicted people to Lincoln homeless shelter
Smithfield reverses course, 50 workers walk off the job; 'They're scared,' says union rep
Lincoln-Lancaster County health official: We've weathered the storm well

Photos: The scene in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News