Lincoln will extend health restrictions another five days, until May 11

She and interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez have said they continue to monitor the rate of new cases and had hoped to see two weeks of declining daily new cases before easing restrictions.I

Lincoln hospital officials said Wednesday they believe the viral disease has begun to surge locally.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials on Tuesday said they believe the county has enough capacity to weather a surge in cases and can tap into a network of 7,000 medical professionals here if a wave of hospitalizations were to strain the hospitals.

Gaylor Baird will speak about the local response to the pandemic at her daily briefing at 3:30 p.m.

Last week, the governor announced relaxed restrictions for areas including Omaha. He said those moves were made after consulting with experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Restaurants in Omaha and in 59 of the state's 93 counties can resume inside service beginning Monday but will need to limit the number of diners to 50% of normal capacity.

Diners will need to maintain 6 feet of separation between different parties, and no more than six people will be allowed to eat in a group.