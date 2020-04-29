Lincoln will extend health restrictions another five days, until May 11

Directed health restrictions in Lincoln will stretch five days, until May 11, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday.
After May 11, Lincoln will have loosened restrictions, similar to those set for implementation in the Omaha metro area and 58 other counties on Monday. Previously, those restrictions were to be lifted in Lincoln on May 6.
The looser restrictions include the reopening of barbershops and salons -- provided staff and patrons use masks -- and allowing restaurants to serve dine-in customers at 50% of capacity.
Places of worship can resume in-person services statewide after Monday. Lincoln's two major hospital systems -- Bryan Health and CHI Health -- are also planning to resume elective surgeries on Monday under rules previously set out by Ricketts.
The state's directed health measures have included an enforceable 10-person limit on public gatherings and a requirement that restaurants and bars close their dining areas and conduct only takeout, delivery and curbside business.
Ricketts' announcement comes a week before the restrictions on public gatherings in Lancaster County were set to end.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird at her daily news briefings on the local response to the pandemic had not given a time frame for when she wanted to announce the loosening of the county's directed health measures.
She and interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez have said they continue to monitor the rate of new cases and had hoped to see two weeks of declining daily new cases before easing restrictions.I
Lincoln hospital officials said Wednesday they believe the viral disease has begun to surge locally.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials on Tuesday said they believe the county has enough capacity to weather a surge in cases and can tap into a network of 7,000 medical professionals here if a wave of hospitalizations were to strain the hospitals.
Gaylor Baird will speak about the local response to the pandemic at her daily briefing at 3:30 p.m.
Last week, the governor announced relaxed restrictions for areas including Omaha. He said those moves were made after consulting with experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Restaurants in Omaha and in 59 of the state's 93 counties can resume inside service beginning Monday but will need to limit the number of diners to 50% of normal capacity.
Diners will need to maintain 6 feet of separation between different parties, and no more than six people will be allowed to eat in a group.
Barbershops, beauty and nail salons and tattoo parlors will be allowed to reopen in those communities, with a requirement that both workers and patrons wear protective face masks.
Statewide, houses of worships can resume on-site worship services after Monday, with social distancing rules in place under the governor's directive.
Places that remain closed are schools, bars, movie theaters and nursing homes to visitors. Public gatherings can't have more than 10 people.
This is a developing story. Return to Journalstar.com for updates.
Photos: The scene in Lincoln
Dandelions
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
South 27th and Washington Streets mural
Sunken Gardens tea party picnic
Thanks to LJS
Social distancing
Spring Game Emptiness
Snowman
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Weather
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Riding a bike
Glider
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Good Friday Music
Kite Flying
Gardening
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Holmes Lake crowd
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
Smoke Signal
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Huntington
Beechner Field
Essential workers
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
School sign
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Russ's Market
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
