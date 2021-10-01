Lincoln Walk to End Alzheimer's Oct. 10

The Alzheimer’s Association invites Lincoln residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Haymarket Park on Sunday, Oct. 10.

"The Alzheimer’s Association is very excited to announce this new venue for the Lincoln Walk to End Alzheimer’s," said Carrie Dell, walk manager for the Lincoln Walk to End Alzheimer's. "We felt the Lincoln community deserved a larger and more visible location, and we hope to be here for many years to come."

On Walk day, registration begins at 11 a.m., and participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s at 12:30 p.m. with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

The walk will follow at 1 p.m.