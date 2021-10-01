Lincoln Walk to End Alzheimer's Oct. 10

The Alzheimer’s Association invites Lincoln residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Haymarket Park on Sunday, Oct. 10.
"The Alzheimer’s Association is very excited to announce this new venue for the Lincoln Walk to End Alzheimer’s," said Carrie Dell, walk manager for the Lincoln Walk to End Alzheimer's. "We felt the Lincoln community deserved a larger and more visible location, and we hope to be here for many years to come."
On Walk day, registration begins at 11 a.m., and participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s at 12:30 p.m. with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
The walk will follow at 1 p.m.
While plans are moving forward to host the Lincoln Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The Lincoln Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure Walk events are safe for attendees.
Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.
“We are excited to see and walk with everyone in person again this year," said Dell. "More than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association provides care and support to families in Nebraska, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
In addition to the walk, participants will find entertainment, food and interaction with event sponsors Trinchero Family Estates, Runza Restaurants, Deep Sky Wealth, CountryHouse, Advanced Mobile Medicine and others.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Nebraska alone, more than 35,000 people live with the disease and have 61,000 caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.