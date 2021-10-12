Lincoln tops 300 COVID-19 deaths

Lopez said she's unsure if getting case numbers down to that level is realistic over the next couple of weeks, although through the first three days of this week, there have only been 125 cases, or an average of about 42 a day.

She also said the test positivity rate, which has dropped from 11% at the beginning of September to 8.5% last week, needs to drop below 7% and ideally closer to 5%.

Conditions are improved enough, however, that the Health Department lowered its local COVID-19 risk dial from low orange (high risk) to elevated yellow (moderate risk), the lowest it's been in about two months.

Lopez said nearly all the data points the department tracks on COVID-19 are improving.

One area that isn't seeing progress, however, is hospitalizations. Lopez said there were 108 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Lincoln on Tuesday, up from a daily average of 96 as of Friday.

"Our local hospital capacity remains a serious concern," she said.

About 80% of hospitalized COVID patients locally continue to be unvaccinated, with around 90% or more of those in intensive care and on ventilators not vaccinated.