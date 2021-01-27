Lincoln to prioritize COVID-19 vaccines for those 85 and older

Ricketts said last week that he has no plans to bump up the allocations for either Lancaster or Douglas counties, even though higher percentages of health care workers have chosen to get the vaccine in those counties than in other areas of the state, putting them behind in moving down the priority list.

The next group, label Phase 1B, includes Nebraskans 65 and over, essential workers including teachers and police officers, and anyone with a high-risk medical condition.

Lopez said that census figures indicate there are more than 45,000 people age 65 and older in Lancaster County.

The effort to vaccinate that group will take several months, but Lopez said officials are hopeful that there will be another vaccine approved, such as one from Johnson & Johnson.

She's also hopeful that President Joe Biden's initiative to increase vaccine manufacturing and purchase more doses will help to speed up vaccinations locally.

"We're going to just keep moving forward and get vaccine into people's arms as quickly as we get it so that the federal government knows we're serious here in Nebraska and we want that vaccine," Lopez said.