Lincoln to prioritize COVID-19 vaccines for those 85 and older

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will go by seniority when vaccinating elderly people as part of Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccination program.
Health Director Pat Lopez said Wednesday that the first vaccinations will be reserved for people 85 and older.
Lopez said "a couple thousand" people that age have already signed up in the Health Department's vaccine registry.
The big question now is how soon vaccines will be available for that group.
Lopez said her department is still working to finish vaccinating people who are in Phase 1A, which includes health providers and long-term care residents and staff.
Last week, the Health Department held its first mass vaccination clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena, vaccinating more than 2,200 health care workers.
That clinic, "put us closer to completing our current phase," Lopez said, but there are still a significant number of people in that group that still need to be vaccinated.
She said the Health Department will hold another clinic this week at the arena for health care providers, including behavioral health workers and clinical lab staff.
But plans for moving to Phase 1B remain in the planning stages.
"We do not have an exact (start) date to share today, but I can tell you that we are getting very close," Lopez said.
She said it's possible that move could come next week.
But as it stands, Lancaster County will trail behind every other health district in the state in moving to vaccinate elderly residents.
Fifteen of the state's 19 districts moved to Phase 1B last week or earlier, and two more, Public Health Solutions and the Four Corners Health Department, were to begin Phase 1B vaccinations this week.
The Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday announced four community clinic locations beginning next week that will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to people 80 and older. An online signup form will go live Friday.
The issue locally is supply.
"We can't give more shots until it's available from the government," said Dr. Eric Avery, president of the Lancaster Medical Society.
The county has been receiving 3,900 doses a week, "and we have not wasted a single dose," Lopez said.
Arena event a trial run of mass vaccinations in Lincoln, but when those occur will depend on getting more doses
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lopez both said they have asked Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials several times for more vaccine doses.
"I've asked them to add an extra zero to that 3,900," Lopez joked, "but so far that hasn't happened."
Ricketts said last week that he has no plans to bump up the allocations for either Lancaster or Douglas counties, even though higher percentages of health care workers have chosen to get the vaccine in those counties than in other areas of the state, putting them behind in moving down the priority list.
The next group, label Phase 1B, includes Nebraskans 65 and over, essential workers including teachers and police officers, and anyone with a high-risk medical condition.
Lopez said that census figures indicate there are more than 45,000 people age 65 and older in Lancaster County.
The effort to vaccinate that group will take several months, but Lopez said officials are hopeful that there will be another vaccine approved, such as one from Johnson & Johnson.
She's also hopeful that President Joe Biden's initiative to increase vaccine manufacturing and purchase more doses will help to speed up vaccinations locally.
"We're going to just keep moving forward and get vaccine into people's arms as quickly as we get it so that the federal government knows we're serious here in Nebraska and we want that vaccine," Lopez said.
More than 62,000 people have signed up on the county's vaccine registry at COVID19.Lincoln.NE.gov, but it's not yet clear whether those people will sign up for actual vaccine appointments locally or through the state.
The Department of Health and Human Services said last week that its vaccine signup website would be ready either Thursday or Friday.
Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Ricketts, didn't commit to a specific date.
"We expect it to be unveiled by the end of the week," he said.
On Wednesday, the Central District Health Department announced that as of 11:30 a.m., it had closed its vaccine signup website and would merge the information with the state's system. On its Twitter page, the district told people to "check back tomorrow for the link to the state registration site."
Lincoln has seen encouraging signs in battling the virus. Lopez said the county has gone two weeks in a row with less than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations have been below 100 for seven straight days. The county's COVID-19 risk dial has now been in the orange range for two weeks after spending more than two months in the red.
Case numbers have been much lower this week, but Lopez said that's due in part to receiving only partial data from the state and also to a decline in testing due to the weather. She expects those numbers will increase in the coming days.
Lancaster County reported its 193rd coronavirus death on Wednesday, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized. That brings the total this month to 40, and the total since Dec. 1 to 114.
Gaylor Baird noted that thousands of college students have returned to Lincoln for spring semester classes and new variants of COVID-19 are circulating, raising the risk of transmission.
Because of that, people need to continue to take precautions until vaccines become more widely available, she said.
"We implore you to remain vigilant in your efforts to stay safe and protect one another while you wait for your turn to roll up your sleeve," Gaylor Baird said.
