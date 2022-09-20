Lincoln to offer more COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Tuesday announced additional clinics where anyone 12 years and older can get the new "bivalent" COVID-19 booster vaccine.

The upcoming clinic dates, locations and times are:

* Friday, 4-7 p.m. at Lincoln High School, 2229 J St.

* Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Lincoln High.

* Oct. 3, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.

* Oct. 4, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

* Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The clinics are by appointment only, and residents can schedule an appointment online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

The new booster targets not only the original strain of COVID-19 but also the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that are causing most current cases. As of Sept. 10, BA.5 was responsible for 88% of cases in Nebraska, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

People age 12 and older can receive an updated booster at least two months after their last booster or since completing the primary series. Pfizer’s updated booster is for those age 12 and older. Moderna’s updated booster is for adults age 18 and older. People can choose either the Pfizer or Moderna booster, regardless of the brand of previous COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Several pharmacies are also offering updated COVID-19 boosters by appointment. Contact the pharmacy or visit vaccines.gov to check availability.

The new booster has become available as COVID-19 cases continue to drop both locally and nationally.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department last week recorded 319 cases, a 30% drop from the previous week and the lowest weekly total since the first week of May.

Though those numbers are widely believed to be an undercount of actual case numbers, since many people are taking home tests that aren't reported to officials or not testing at all, they still reflect a trend of declining case numbers that's backed up by other data.

For example, the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Lancaster County was 14.5% last week, down from 18% the previous week and the lowest weekly reading since late May. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have remained steady, with 37 reported Monday compared with 40 at the beginning of the month.

Statewide, there were 1,772 cases last week down from 2,121 the previous week and 2,936 the week before, according to state data reported to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was the lowest weekly total since late May.

An average of 171 Nebraskans were hospitalized with the virus last week, down 1.9% from the week before.

In the U.S., the seven-day average of daily cases dropped below 55,000 on Monday, the lowest it's been since late April, according to the CDC.

While President Joe Biden declared the pandemic over in a "60 Minutes" interview Sunday, he noted that COVID is still a problem for the United States.

The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.