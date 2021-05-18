Lincoln to drop mask mandate as risk dial moves to green

"Achieving the green level on the risk dial is a major milestone for our entire community," Lopez said.

The only concerning statistic over the past week was three additional COVID-19 deaths, the first announced locally since mid-April. Lopez said all three of the people, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s, had not received the COVID-19 vaccine. She said she did not know if they declined vaccination or for some reason did not have access to the vaccine.

The shots seem to be taming COVID-19 in ways that masking, social distancing and other measures could not. As of Tuesday, Lancaster County led the state with about 58% of its population 16 and older fully vaccinated against the virus. Last week, the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for kids ages 12-15, and nearly 11% of that age group locally has already received a first dose.

Lancaster County hit its peak weekly total of more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases the week ending Dec. 4. Local health care workers received the first vaccines 10 days later, and cases started falling steadily. They leveled off in mid-February at about 350 a week and held in a narrow range for about two months. However, over the past month as vaccines have become widely available, cases weekly fell to below 300, then 250, then 200 and finally below 100 last week.