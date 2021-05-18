Lincoln to drop mask mandate as COVID-19 risk dial moves to green

The drop in cases will mean a return to some semblance of normalcy in everyday life.

Masks will likely still be required in some buildings, including hospitals and the Lincoln Airport, and it's possible that some retail stores and other businesses might continue to require masks for entry.

However, it appears most retail chains will not.

Hy-Vee on Tuesday became the latest retailer to drop a mask-wearing requirement in its stores.

The Iowa-based grocer said it will no longer require a mask for customers and employees who are fully vaccinated. It said it will, however, still require unvaccinated employees to wear a mask at work.

Hy-Vee joins Walmart, Target, Costco, Walgreens, Starbucks and a number of other retailers that have dropped their mask requirement in the wake of an announcement last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most indoor settings.

It's likely most local businesses will follow suit, but city attorney Yohance Christie businesses can still require employees and customers to wear face masks as a condition of entry, and people who don't comply could asked to leave and face criminal charges such as trespassing if they don't.