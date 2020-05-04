Lincoln startup's fall-protection system adapted for COVID-19 care

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Lincoln startup has altered and improved its fall-protection system so it can be used to help hospitals care for COVID-19 patients.

Ocuvera, which was founded by Lincoln tech guru and venture investor Steve Kiene, developed a video system a few years ago that uses a predictive algorithm to prevent patient falls.

The product, which Bryan Health uses, is still being used to watch COVID-19 patients to reduce the possibility that they will get out of bed and fall, but it's also being used in another way.

Bryan has turned an area of its Bryan West Campus hospital into an isolation unit for COVID-19 patients, including intensive-care beds for very sick patients.

One drawback of the unit is that the rooms don't have windows, meaning nurses and other healthcare professionals can't see the patients unless they physically enter the room, said Jonathon Reimer, nurse manager of the isolation unit. And the doors to the rooms must remain closed at all times, he said.

The video camera on the Ocuvera unit allows nurses to see the patients, so they only enter the rooms when absolutely necessary. That's important, because it cuts down on in-room visits, which helps to preserve personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks and gowns, Reimer said.