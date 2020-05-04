You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln startup's fall-protection system adapted for COVID-19 care
Lincoln startup's fall-protection system adapted for COVID-19 care

Ocuvera

Ocuvera cameras allow Bryan West Campus staff to see COVID-19 patients in isolation rooms so they don't have to enter as often.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

A Lincoln startup has altered and improved its fall-protection system so it can be used to help hospitals care for COVID-19 patients.

Ocuvera, which was founded by Lincoln tech guru and venture investor Steve Kiene, developed a video system  a few years ago that uses a predictive algorithm to prevent patient falls.

The product, which Bryan Health uses, is still being used to watch COVID-19 patients to reduce the possibility that they will get out of bed and fall, but it's also being used in another way.

Bryan has turned an area of its Bryan West Campus hospital into an isolation unit for COVID-19 patients, including intensive-care beds for very sick patients.

Microsoft to the rescue for Lincoln company working to prevent patient falls

One drawback of the unit is that the rooms don't have windows, meaning nurses and other healthcare professionals can't see the patients unless they physically enter the room, said Jonathon Reimer, nurse manager of the isolation unit. And the doors to the rooms must remain closed at all times, he said.

The video camera on the Ocuvera unit allows nurses to see the patients, so they only enter the rooms when absolutely necessary. That's important, because it cuts down on in-room visits, which helps to preserve personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks and gowns, Reimer said.

"That is a unique way that we haven't used the camera in the past," he said.

Ocuvera also added a two-way audio communication and voice activation capability to its system to allow health-care workers to talk to patients without having to enter rooms.

Bryan officials: Lincoln may be starting to see COVID-19 surge

Unfortunately, Bryan hasn't been able to use that feature yet, Reimer said. He said the hospital was working with Ocuvera to get it set up, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit, Bryan stopped allowing outside consultants to come in.

Ocuvera said in a news release that it's working with its customers to come up with other possible product adaptations it can make to help in the fight against COVID-19.

“Health care workers need every tool available in the war on this terrible virus,” Kiene said in the news release.

Bryan treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma
Bryan can now process COVID-19 tests in its own lab

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall
Education
NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall

  • Alex Lantz
  • Updated

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

