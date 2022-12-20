Lincoln sees rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths

Local COVID-19 cases shot up as the holidays neared after falling the previous week.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 457 confirmed cases last week, up 25% from the previous week and the second-highest number of weekly cases in the past three months.

Hospital numbers also increased, with Lincoln hospitals averaging 54 COVID-19 patients each day over the past week, up from 50 patients a day the previous week.

COVID-related deaths also continue to rise, with the Health Department reporting four last week, the most in one week since February. The deaths occurred in one woman in her 60s, two men in their 70s and one man in his 80s. While three of the people were vaccinated, only one was up to date on recommended vaccinations, the department said.

The one good bit of news for Lancaster County residents is that wastewater sampling showed lower levels of virus particles than during the previous week.

The department said its COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the elevated yellow range for the third week in a row.

While local cases were headed up last week, the state saw a drop in cases.

Nebraska recorded 2,739 new virus cases last week, down 24% from the 3,619 recorded the week before, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 were up in Nebraska last week, however. The daily average of 255 Nebraskans hospitalized with the virus during the week was up 6% over the previous week and the highest figure since early March.

The CDC reported only three COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska, a number that obviously did not include all the deaths recorded in Lancaster County, likely because of different reporting timeframes.

Experts caution that cases are likely to rise after holiday gatherings.

“As we spend time with others during the holidays and into the New Year, remember to take those important steps that can help you celebrate safely and stay healthy,” Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news release.

Those steps include staying up to date on vaccines, testing before gathering with family and staying home if you are sick.