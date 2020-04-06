Lincoln sees biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases

The local health department is monitoring 124 people.

Gaylor Baird said during her afternoon briefing that while the rising numbers of cases can produce anxiety, it is expected that more cases will be recorded with increased testing. It is important to remember that most people who contract the virus will recover, she said.

But it is more important than ever with this community spread that people stay at home as much as possible, she added.

The city is taking the question seriously of whether it is doing enough to protect residents, including evaluating the directed health measures day by day and even minute by minute.

"We want to make sure that we are doing everything we can, that we have no regrets looking back," Gaylor Baird said.

Officials are pleased with how much compliance they are seeing anecdotally throughout the community, and that the number of compliance complaints are low.

As the number of cases rises, she reassured people that physical distancing is working and the directed health measures that were put in place early continue to be the key to keeping numbers lower than they would otherwise be.