Lincoln sees 10 new lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln reported 10 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total of lab-confirmed cases in Lancaster County to 73.

According to Pat Lopez, interim health director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, five of the cases are individuals who live in the same households as people who already contracted the virus.

That includes two children, a man in his 20s and a man and woman in their 60s, the department said in a news release. All were quarantining in their homes before symptoms developed.

The new cases that are not the result of contact with known patients include a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 50s, and three men, one in his 30s and two more in their 40s.

"While the number of new cases in concerning, it is not unexpected," Lopez said in a statement.

The department's models show an increase in the number of cases through the end of the month, and with expanded testing capacity, more positive cases were anticipated.