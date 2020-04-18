You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln sees 10 new lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

Lincoln reported 10 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total of lab-confirmed cases in Lancaster County to 73.

According to Pat Lopez, interim health director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, five of the cases are individuals who live in the same households as people who already contracted the virus.

That includes two children, a man in his 20s and a man and woman in their 60s, the department said in a news release. All were quarantining in their homes before symptoms developed.

The new cases that are not the result of contact with known patients include a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 50s, and three men, one in his 30s and two more in their 40s.

"While the number of new cases in concerning, it is not unexpected," Lopez said in a statement.

The department's models show an increase in the number of cases through the end of the month, and with expanded testing capacity, more positive cases were anticipated.

Unlike "hot spots" in Nebraska such has Hall County, which saw an increase from 129 cases on April 10 to 403 cases on April 17, according to data from the Central District Health Department, Lancaster County has not seen any clustered outbreaks due to workplace exposures.

About two thirds of the cases in and around the Capital City are believed to be community spread cases, meaning it's unclear how the transmission occurred.

Early Saturday, Nebraska recorded 1,138 cases. Roughly one-third of those are in Hall County, while Douglas County has reported 273, and Adams County remains at 83 cases.

A total of 50 of Nebraska's 93 counties have reported at least one lab-confirmed COVID-19 case since March 6, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

