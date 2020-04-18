You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln sees 10 new lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus; state's death total rises to 28
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

Lincoln reported 10 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the number of lab-confirmed cases in Lancaster County to 73.

According to Pat Lopez, interim health director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, five of the cases are individuals who live in the same household as people who already contracted the virus.

That includes two children, a man in his 20s and a man and woman in their 60s, the department said in a news release. All were quarantining in their homes before symptoms developed.

The new cases that are not the result of contact with known cases were a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 50s, and three men, one in his 30s and two more in their 40s.

"While the number of new cases is concerning, it is not unexpected," Lopez said in a statement.

The department's models show an increase in the number of cases through the end of the month, and with expanded testing capacity, more positive cases were anticipated.

Unlike "hot spots" in Nebraska such as Hall and Adams counties in the central part of the state, Lancaster County has not seen any clustered outbreaks because of workplace exposures.

About two thirds of the cases in and around the Capital City are believed to be community-spread cases, meaning it's unclear how the transmission occurred.

A day after reporting 403 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, a 200% increase over its total from the previous week, Hall County again recorded more than 60 new cases Saturday.

The Central District Health Department said in a news release that Hall County now has 468 confirmed cases. Roughly one-third of all COVID-19 cases in the state are in Hall County.

The health department, based in Grand Island, also reported two more coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, bringing Hall County's total to seven. A male in his 70s reportedly died April 15 at a hospital, while a male in his 80s died Saturday at a long-term care facility.

Adams County, which has also seen a spike in cases this week, reported its first death: A woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized with underlying health conditions, according to the South Heartland District Health Department.

Statewide, the death total was 28 as of Saturday.

Douglas County also reported 10 new cases Saturday — five women and five men ranging in age from 29 to 92 — bringing its total to 283. One of the newly-diagnosed individuals has been hospitalized, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

As of Saturday evening, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services had recorded 1,287 cases, an increase of 153 from the previous day, but that figure did not reflect the new totals in Hall or Douglas counties.

A total of 50 of Nebraska's 93 counties have reported at least one lab-confirmed COVID-19 case since March 6, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

