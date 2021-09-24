Lincoln’s nonprofits reach out to protect the city’s health

Whether they provide direct services, education, information, advocacy or all of the above, Lincoln’s nonprofits work tirelessly to help people. Throughout the pandemic, they have stepped up and found innovative ways to serve the community, including reaching out to people in their own neighborhoods.

The pandemic has been stressful, life altering for so many, and tragic for others. Lincoln’s ICU beds are full, housing both Lincoln and outstate patients – largely unvaccinated. Recently, a Nemaha doctor had to call 23 hospitals to find a bed for his patient. Hospitals are admitting younger and younger COVID-19 patients, and some of them are dying. Doctors and nurses caring for COVID patients are drained and exhausted from long hours and the death toll.

And now another flu season is upon us. We were lucky, relatively speaking, during the 2020 flu season. Because large numbers of Lincolnites got flu shots and masked up against COVID, we escaped the worst of what the flu usually does to us. Getting your flu shot and masking up will help ensure that the 2021 flu season is just as mild as last season. More importantly, masking and getting vaccinated against COVID will help you stay out of the hospital and help stop the spread of COVID. Both vaccines are free. COVID vaccines have been safely administered to hundreds of millions in the U.S. They do not affect your DNA or cause infertility.