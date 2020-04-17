You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln reports one new coronavirus case
Lincoln reports one new coronavirus case

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Test results have confirmed one new case of coronavirus in Lancaster County, officials said Friday.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported that the new case is a man in his 40s, bringing the total of known local cases to 63.

The department is investigating the case to determine how the man contracted the disease.

Nebraska had 1,066 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday eveing and has to date reported a total of 25 deaths, including one in Lancaster County earlier this month.

Over 13,000 tests have been conducted statewide, and Lincoln officials encourage anyone who feels they are symptomatic to seek testing now that capacity has expanded.

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

