Lincoln reports one new coronavirus case; Hall County sees another spike
Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Test results confirmed one new case of coronavirus in Lancaster County, officials said Friday.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported the new case is a man in his 40s, bringing the total of known local cases to 63.

That man and a man in his 30s whose positive test came back Thursday both contracted the virus from its spread within the community, health department staff determined.

Nebraska had 1,138 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday evening and has to date reported a total of 25 deaths, including one in Lancaster County earlier this month. Of the county's 63 cases, four people remained hospitalized Friday, including three who were on a ventilator, according to interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez.

Lancaster County had the fourth-highest total of positive cases in the state as of Thursday, but its rate of positive tests remained lower than the state's rate, Lopez said.

Unlike in Hall County, which has the highest number of positive tests in Nebraska -- 403, as of Friday afternoon, according to local health department officials -- Lancaster County has not discovered any clusters of positive cases within work sites, Lopez said. 

Still, local health officials were investigating a potential case at the Smithfield plant in Lincoln on Friday with results expected Saturday, she said.

More than 13,000 tests have been conducted statewide, and Lincoln officials encourage anyone who feels they are symptomatic to seek testing now that capacity has expanded.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

