Lincoln reports one new coronavirus case; Hall County sees another spike

Test results confirmed one new case of coronavirus in Lancaster County, officials said Friday.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported the new case is a man in his 40s, bringing the total of known local cases to 63.

That man and a man in his 30s whose positive test came back Thursday both contracted the virus from its spread within the community, health department staff determined.

Nebraska had 1,138 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday evening and has to date reported a total of 25 deaths, including one in Lancaster County earlier this month. Of the county's 63 cases, four people remained hospitalized Friday, including three who were on a ventilator, according to interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez.

Lancaster County had the fourth-highest total of positive cases in the state as of Thursday, but its rate of positive tests remained lower than the state's rate, Lopez said.

Unlike in Hall County, which has the highest number of positive tests in Nebraska -- 403, as of Friday afternoon, according to local health department officials -- Lancaster County has not discovered any clusters of positive cases within work sites, Lopez said.