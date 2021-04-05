Lincoln reports one more COVID-19 death

A woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized has died from COVID-19, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department in a release on Monday.

That brings the county's death toll to 228.

The Health Department reported only eight new cases on Monday, bringing the county's number to 29,848 overall.

Seven total COVID-19 variant cases have been identified in the county, including one of the California variant and six of the U.K. variant. The department emphasizes the variants can spread more easily and quickly.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 29 COVID-19 patients on Monday, including 24 from Lancaster County, and five patients who were on ventilators.

The city is planning vaccination clinics this week at Pinnacle Bank Arena, including first doses on Wednesday for residents 50 and older. On Saturday, it also plans a first-dose clinic for manufacturing and food service workers.

There are also second-dose clinics set Thursday and Friday for ages 63 and older, educators and childcare providers.