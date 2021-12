The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported four more deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday.

The deaths include a man in his 60s and two men in their 80s who were hospitalized, and a woman in her 90s who was living in a long-term care facility. All were vaccinated.

This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 335.

There are 101 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln, 65 of whom are from Lancaster County while 36 reside in other communities. There are 14 people on ventilators.

