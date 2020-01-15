Lincoln ranks high for cardiac deaths among middle-aged

Dr. Keith Miller was shocked when he read a Wall Street Journal story Tuesday about the rise in cardiac deaths among people ages 45-64.
But he was even more surprised when he learned Lincoln was among cities with the highest increase in such deaths.
"It's actually kind of sobering," said Miller, who is a cardiologist with Bryan Heart.
The Wall Street Journal article analyzed mortality statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and found increasing rates of heart disease deaths among people ages 45-64 from 2010-2016.
The increase in the Lincoln metro area was 25.1%, ranking fourth nationally out of all metro areas with at least 100,000 people.
The cardiac death rate overall rose nearly 21% nationally from 2011-2017, according to a study last year in the journal JAMA Cardiology, but that is due in large part to the aging population.
Miller said he wracked his brain for some reason for the big increase in Lincoln and couldn't come up with one. But he said he suspects the same causes that are leading to heart disease increases nationally — higher rates of obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure — are playing a role.
Overall, about 40% of the U.S. population was considered obese in 2016, according to the CDC, but the rate was nearly 43% among people ages 40-59, which was higher than the rate among people 60 and older.
Anuradha Tunuguntla, a cardiologist at CHI Health Nebraska Heart, said today's adults lead a much more sedentary life than people did even two or three decades ago, which leads to higher rates of obesity.
Tunuguntla also said a diet that's high in processed foods plays a role in increased heart disease.
"More and more people are eating fast food," she said.
One additional factor Tunuguntla suspects is playing a role in cardiac disease in younger people is stress.
In addition to job stress, many people in that age group are doing double duty raising their own children while also helping elderly parents.
"Stress is something that's a big factor," she said.
Tunuguntla said the data in the article showing a big increase in heart deaths of younger people in Lincoln did not surprise her.
"I've certainly seen an increase (in younger patients) in my clinic, and it doesn't shock me any more," she said.
And Tunuguntla said she expects to be seeing even younger patients with cardiac issues, due in large part to lifestyle factors.
For people of any age, it's important not to ignore concerning symptoms.
One of those is persistent chest pain during exertion that goes away with rest, Miller said. Another is a "squeezing" pain in the center or left part of your chest.
"Try to listen to your body, and if you don't know, don't feel bad about going to get it checked out," he said.
Miller also stressed that people shouldn't wait until they suspect a problem before going to the doctor.
To be able to treat conditions such as high cholesterol and high blood pressure and lower heart disease risk, people have to know they have issues.
Miller said both men and women need to see a doctor regularly and discuss their potential heart disease risk.
There also are free online screening tools, such as Bryan Health's HeartAware, that can help people measure their risk for heart disease.
Miller, 53, recently decided to get a cardiovascular screening, and though he found his risk of heart disease is low, he decided to make some lifestyle changes and also trained for a half marathon. He wrote about his experience in a blog on the Bryan Health website.
"There are huge opportunities for us in medicine to save lives," Miller said. "We know we can prevent heart attacks, and we should be telling people to take better care of themselves."
