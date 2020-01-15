Lincoln ranks high for cardiac deaths among middle-aged

Dr. Keith Miller was shocked when he read a Wall Street Journal story Tuesday about the rise in cardiac deaths among people ages 45-64.

But he was even more surprised when he learned Lincoln was among cities with the highest increase in such deaths.

"It's actually kind of sobering," said Miller, who is a cardiologist with Bryan Heart.

The Wall Street Journal article analyzed mortality statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and found increasing rates of heart disease deaths among people ages 45-64 from 2010-2016.

The increase in the Lincoln metro area was 25.1%, ranking fourth nationally out of all metro areas with at least 100,000 people.

The cardiac death rate overall rose nearly 21% nationally from 2011-2017, according to a study last year in the journal JAMA Cardiology, but that is due in large part to the aging population.

Miller said he wracked his brain for some reason for the big increase in Lincoln and couldn't come up with one. But he said he suspects the same causes that are leading to heart disease increases nationally — higher rates of obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure — are playing a role.