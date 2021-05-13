 Skip to main content
Lincoln pharmacies to start offering Pfizer vaccine to kids 12 and older on Thursday
Vaccination clinic at Lincoln East

A person gets a shot at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department vaccination clinic at Lincoln East High School on April 28. 

It appears that children ages 12-15 will be able to start getting vaccinated in Lincoln as early as Thursday.

On Wednesday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel unanimously recommended the use of the Pfizer vaccine in youths as young as 12. That followed the Food and Drug Administration's decision Monday to extend its emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to cover children ages 12-15.

The CDC decision formally allows health organizations to start vaccinating children in that age group, and several have said they will start doing it Thursday.

"We expect to begin vaccinating the 12 to 15 age group starting on Thursday, May 13," Hy-Vee said on its website. "Please check back then for updates."

CVS also said it would start offering the vaccine to children as young as 12 at locations nationwide on Thursday.

"Offering vaccinations to younger populations at thousands of locations across the country brings us one step closer to prevailing over the pandemic," CEO Karen Lynch said in a news release.

CVS encourages people to make appointments but said walk-ins would be accepted.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director announced Wednesday that it also will start offering the vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds at its upcoming clinics, the first of which are scheduled Friday and Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Health Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday there are an estimated 13,000-16,000 children in that age group in Lancaster County.

Parents and guardians can schedule online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who are already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

