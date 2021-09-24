 Skip to main content
Lincoln pharmacies offer COVID-19 booster shots
Virus Outbreak Booster

Local pharmacies are offering booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

 Matt Rourke, Associated Press

U.S regulators authorized a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer Inc-BioNTech and Moderna Inc on Friday for people with compromised immune systems. Those individuals can begin receiving the booster shots immediately, according to a CDC spokesperson. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

People eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can get one at Lincoln pharmacies.

Hy-Vee and Walgreens both announced Friday that they will be offering shots at pharmacy locations, including in Lincoln.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the doses earlier this week for people 65 and older; those 18 and older with certain underlying medical conditions; medical professionals, teachers and others with jobs that put them at increased risk of exposure; and long-term care residents.

Hospitals report problems with new Nebraska transfer center

The authorization only applies to those who received the Pfizer vaccine and are now at least six months past their full vaccination date.

Hy-Vee said the third doses are already available at all its pharmacy locations, including the five Lincoln ones. The Iowa-based chain recommended people make an appointment for the shot by going to hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

Walgreens said the booster shots would be available at locations beginning on Saturday. Appointments are available at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, by calling 1-800-Walgreens or by calling a local Walgreens store.

COVID-19 risk dial remains at mid-orange; 68,000 eligible residents remain unvaccinated
Lincoln hospitals are 'at the breaking point,' Bryan Health says

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

