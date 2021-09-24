Lincoln pharmacies offer COVID-19 booster shots

People eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can get one at Lincoln pharmacies.

Hy-Vee and Walgreens both announced Friday that they will be offering shots at pharmacy locations, including in Lincoln.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the doses earlier this week for people 65 and older; those 18 and older with certain underlying medical conditions; medical professionals, teachers and others with jobs that put them at increased risk of exposure; and long-term care residents.

The authorization only applies to those who received the Pfizer vaccine and are now at least six months past their full vaccination date.

Hy-Vee said the third doses are already available at all its pharmacy locations, including the five Lincoln ones. The Iowa-based chain recommended people make an appointment for the shot by going to hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine.