Lincoln officials tout need for both child vaccines, booster shots

As children ages 5-11 have started receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Lincoln-Lancaster Health Director Pat Lopez highlighted data Tuesday that showed it's just as important for those who are eligible to get a booster shot.

Lopez said 34% of Lancaster County cases over the past four weeks have been "breakthrough" cases in people who are fully vaccinated.

Most of the cases have been in older people, she said, highlighting the importance of people getting a booster shot if they are eligible.

Lopez said more than 40,000 Lancaster County residents have gotten either a booster dose or a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. About 23,000 of those boosters have been given to people 65 and older, but there are still more than 19,000 people in that age group eligible for a booster shot who have not yet gotten one, she said.

Lopez said seniors getting a booster shot is "as important" as kids ages 5-11 getting their first shot.

"It's those two things that are really going to help us move forward in the community," she said.