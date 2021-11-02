Lincoln officials ready to give COVID-19 vaccines to kids

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is ready to start administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds this week, assuming approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes soon.

Health Director Pat Lopez said her department is prepared to offer vaccines as early as this weekend.

"Our department has been planning and is ready to move forward," Lopez said.

The Food and Drug Administration last week approved the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 5, but it still needs a green light from the CDC before vaccinations begin. A CDC panel gave its OK Tuesday, and the agency was expected to sign off on the shots later in the day.

Lopez said Lancaster County was set to get more than 4,000 doses in its first shipment and then would get another shipment larger than that a couple of days later. She said there are about 29,000 kids in the 5-11 age group in Lancaster County.

She said the Health Department is partnering with school districts in the county to hold vaccination clinics at school sites, and vaccine also will be available through pediatricians' offices.