Lincoln officials keep COVID-19 risk dial in red

Next week, health care workers and local emergency medical technicians who were among the first vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine earlier this month will start receiving their second doses.

Lopez also said that five local long-term care facilities started vaccinating staff and residents this week. She declined to name the facilities and said she did not have data on how many people had been vaccinated.

That's important, as deaths of people in those facilities have skyrocketed over the past month. Lancaster County had two more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total for the pandemic to 150, 50 of whom were residents of long-term care centers.

Lopez said the vaccinations at long-term care centers, which she hopes will be completed within three weeks, "are going to make a tremendous difference" in keeping the virus out and protecting residents.

Gaylor Baird said the vaccines provide "hope on the horizon" for the entire community and Lincoln residents need to continue to make smart choices for a few more months — and especially in the coming days, with New Year's Eve coming up — to keep things going in the right direction.