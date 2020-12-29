 Skip to main content
Lincoln officials keep COVID-19 risk dial in red
Lincoln officials keep COVID-19 risk dial in red

A recent drop in COVID-19 cases is not enough to convince local officials to move Lincoln's risk dial out of the red.

But Pat Lopez, director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said Tuesday the county is "very close" to moving back to the orange level.

For example, Lopez said, the seven-day average of cases in the county was 132 as of Sunday, only slightly above where it was at the end of October, the last time the risk dial was at the orange level. And the total number of weekly cases has dropped 56% from the all-time high reached three weeks ago. The Health Department on Tuesday reported 153 new cases of COVID-19.

"Because of your efforts, several of the indicators we use to evaluate risk are headed in the right direction," she said.

However, Lopez said some factors remain in the red.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said officials are especially concerned about a couple of "key factors." Among them: a decline in COVID-19 testing and a continued high test positivity rate. Though the rate has declined from nearly 34% three weeks ago to less than 26% this week, it's still much higher than it was back in October.

Gaylor Baird also cited a recent uptick in hospitalizations. There were 101 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday, up from 90 a week ago.

"These are among the factors that are keeping the COVID-19 risk dial in red for the eighth week," she said.

Despite the lack of progress on the risk dial, Gaylor Baird and Lopez both sounded optimistic about the progress in reducing case numbers and hospitalizations.

At the last COVID-19 briefing of 2020, and what was reportedly the 99th pandemic-related news briefing of the year, the mayor said there is "so much to be hopeful for in the new year."

"As a community, we're making encouraging progress on reducing the number of COVID-19 cases and relieving the pressure on our health care system," Gaylor Baird said.

She cited the local directed health measures, which have mostly been stricter than those instituted by the state, as a big factor in Lancaster County performing better in its fight against the virus than most other areas of the state.

Lopez said that among all 18 health districts in the state, the local health department has the second-lowest number of per capita COVID-19 cases, and among the five largest Nebraska counties, Lancaster has the lowest number of cases and deaths per capita.

The COVID-19 vaccines also are making local officials feel optimistic.

As COVID-19 cases fall in Lancaster County, testing also on the decline

Lopez said the county has received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 4,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine so far.

Next week, health care workers and local emergency medical technicians who were among the first vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine earlier this month will start receiving their second doses.

Lopez also said that five local long-term care facilities started vaccinating staff and residents this week. She declined to name the facilities and said she did not have data on how many people had been vaccinated.

That's important, as deaths of people in those facilities have skyrocketed over the past month. Lancaster County had two more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total for the pandemic to 150, 50 of whom were residents of long-term care centers.

Change, charity, grief and a hope-filled needle – A Lincoln nurse’s journey through 2020

Lopez said the vaccinations at long-term care centers, which she hopes will be completed within three weeks, "are going to make a tremendous difference" in keeping the virus out and protecting residents.

Gaylor Baird said the vaccines provide "hope on the horizon" for the entire community and Lincoln residents need to continue to make smart choices for a few more months — and especially in the coming days, with New Year's Eve coming up — to keep things going in the right direction.

"It would be a shame to see case numbers go up, to see a reversal of our progress, when we are so close to the time when more people can get vaccinated and we can put this pandemic behind us," she said.

