Lincoln nonprofit awarded major CDC grant

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, a local community health nonprofit, has been awarded a major grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help raise awareness of, increase access to, and build confidence in COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations within Lincoln’s cultural communities.

More than half of the grant funding will go to nine local community organizations and cultural centers, health care providers and health-related agencies to fund increased outreach to at-risk communities. Funding supports community health workers within the cultural centers, vaccine education, a health messaging media campaign and other programmatic efforts to increase access and build trust within vaccine-hesitant communities.

“We work through partnerships, because together we can have a greater reach and impact. Our role is to provide funding and support to help our partners in the front lines reach more people,” said Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln. “Their one-on-one efforts will save lives.”

Latinos are at higher risk of hospitalization and death from COVID, added Romeo Guerra, executive director of El Centro de las Americas in Lincoln, one of the grant partners.