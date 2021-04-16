Lincoln nonprofit awarded major CDC grant

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, a local community health nonprofit, has been awarded a major grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help raise awareness of, increase access to, and build confidence in COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations within Lincoln’s cultural communities.
More than half of the grant funding will go to nine local community organizations and cultural centers, health care providers and health-related agencies to fund increased outreach to at-risk communities. Funding supports community health workers within the cultural centers, vaccine education, a health messaging media campaign and other programmatic efforts to increase access and build trust within vaccine-hesitant communities.
“We work through partnerships, because together we can have a greater reach and impact. Our role is to provide funding and support to help our partners in the front lines reach more people,” said Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln. “Their one-on-one efforts will save lives.”
Latinos are at higher risk of hospitalization and death from COVID, added Romeo Guerra, executive director of El Centro de las Americas in Lincoln, one of the grant partners.
“Vaccination and education are our best defense against the virus, and this funding helps us take that message out to our community," Guerra said. "As advocates for the Latino community, we are a trusted source, and that can make all the difference.”
COVID-19 has claimed over a half million lives in the U.S., including thousands in Nebraska. With vaccines now available, Americans have a chance to take a major step forward in fighting this disease. Fear, distrust and limited access have made some groups who have been hardest hit by COVID experience lower vaccination rates. Hispanic, Black/African American, Native Americans and Asian Americans have been disproportionately affected, suffering more severe illness, complications and death from COVID-19.
Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln has been recognized nationally by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (the nation's largest public health philanthropy), the American Cancer Society and the CDC for its work in improving community health and reducing health disparities in under-served communities. Rauner, who is also chief medical officer for OneHealth Nebraska, has been recognized locally and nationally as a leader in community health. His weekly YouTube COVID updates have been viewed over 440,000 times.
For more information about the grant or Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, contact Mary Jo Gillespie, vice president, Health Systems, at mjgillespies@healthylincoln.org or 402-540-7728.